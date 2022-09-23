Hotfix Patch on Sep. 22

Howdy all,

Here is the new hotfix. Please check it. We fixed something in both singleplayer and multiplayer pre-alpha. Hopefully, this hotfix will improve your gaming experience.

Firstly coming with Singleplayer

Adjusted & Optimized

Increased Deadwood spawns and reduced alone situations

Adjusted some settings of Camera functions to avoid being unable to complete quests

Fixed

Fixed an issue that caused chests and shops to disappear after loading the autosave at the end of Hazardous Ruins

Fixed the collision issue between the museum roof and the Game Center sign

Fixed some issues with dialogue freezes

Fixed an issue where interaction remained available on the Clinic desk and chair after the Fragrant Memories quest

Fixed an issue where tracking markers would still appear after a reward order failed

Fixed an issue where players were unable to shop at the ranch store after demolishing and building the ranch

Fixes an issue that caused previously saved games to not trigger the event dialogue after restarting a new game

Fixed an issue where CG could not be played during the quest, Pet Detective. It can be triggered by going to the Blue Salon again.

Fixed an issue where hydroponics recipes could not be unlocked during the quest, Breakthrough New Goo

Fixed a bug that the effect on stamina of the knowledge system may become abnormal after saving and loading

Fixed an issue where Catori's report letter text was incorrect

Fixed an issue where incorrect letters in mailboxes were opened when using controllers

Fixed some saves that Game Center didn't upgrade correctly

Fixed an issue where the quest Buckin' Bronco would sometimes not trigger the story dialogue with Pen.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to build living quarters doors and stairs without enough money

Fixed an issue where toughness was not broken when attacking with empty hands or one-handed props

Fixed an issue where frequent tab switching in the mailbox UI could report an error

Fixed an issue that caused some attackable one-handed items to incorrectly auto-place on the quick bar

Fixed an issue where the bounty board interaction icons were displaying before unlocking

Fixed an issue where equipment and furniture's stats were not displayed in some languages

Fixed an issue where some old saves could still pick up the assembly station

Fixed an issue where the map icon information of the Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins was displayed as The Breach Hazardous Ruins

Then, here are the multiplayer pre-alpha

Adjusted & Optimized

Improve server stability

Optimized Vivi bedtime behavior

Removed useless UI displayed in the Water Tank

Fixed:

Fixed an issue with multi-quest material anomaly tracking

Fixed an issue that led all players to trigger the tutorial when using the Dew Collector

Fixed an issue where some actions would auto-play repeatedly

Fixed a bug where picking up placed items would cause a chat UI error

Fixed incorrect "new" label prompt in the commerce manual

Fixed an issue that caused game time to freeze

Fixed incorrect NPC construction animation

Fixed some issues with recipe previews

Fixed a display issue with inconsistent icons in the machine UI

Fixed an issue where sleeping would not restore stamina if players had previously moved beds

Fixed an issue where settings could change the default language

Fixed an issue where Dan-bi would take away water

Fixed an issue with Burgess not leaving home

Fixed a bug that caused the online/offline UI to appear in the wrong position

Fixed white screen issue when launching the game

Fixed some controllers that caused the game to report errors

Fixed an issue where the invitation invalidation information was not displayed in time

Fixed wrong button prompt for PS controllers

Fixed an issue where the detailed description information of items in the commerce facility was not displayed completely.

Fixed a bug where ruins monsters were in abnormal respawn positions

Fixed some controller issues in assembly stations, quests, and tutorials

Fixed an interaction issue with Explosive Barrel in The Breach Ruins

Fixed the mismatch between public storage box data and server data

Fixed an issue related to the "Buddy" relationship with Ri-an

Fixed a bug Hugo was spinning around in the construction company

Fixed some incorrect English text

Fixed an issue where changing commerce names would cause a cooldown if the name was already in use

Fixed a modeling issue when Krystal is sitting on a chair

Fixed some issues relating to the Bamna leaving Eufaula Salvage

Fixed incorrect stats on Bronze Greatsword

Fixed multiple NPCs standing near the Blue Moon Saloon door

Fixed an issue where battle music would not play or would play randomly

Fixed frame drop issue on Gecko Station

Reminder: Pre-alpha continues until the 26th. Grab this chance!!!

We also look forward to hearing from you. Let us know what you think by completing this short survey

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website