My Time at Sandrock update for 23 September 2022

Hotfix Patch on Sep. 22

Hotfix Patch on Sep. 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

Here is the new hotfix. Please check it. We fixed something in both singleplayer and multiplayer pre-alpha. Hopefully, this hotfix will improve your gaming experience.

Firstly coming with Singleplayer

Adjusted & Optimized
  • Increased Deadwood spawns and reduced alone situations
  • Adjusted some settings of Camera functions to avoid being unable to complete quests
Fixed
  • Fixed an issue that caused chests and shops to disappear after loading the autosave at the end of Hazardous Ruins
  • Fixed the collision issue between the museum roof and the Game Center sign
  • Fixed some issues with dialogue freezes
  • Fixed an issue where interaction remained available on the Clinic desk and chair after the Fragrant Memories quest
  • Fixed an issue where tracking markers would still appear after a reward order failed
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to shop at the ranch store after demolishing and building the ranch
  • Fixes an issue that caused previously saved games to not trigger the event dialogue after restarting a new game
  • Fixed an issue where CG could not be played during the quest, Pet Detective. It can be triggered by going to the Blue Salon again.
  • Fixed an issue where hydroponics recipes could not be unlocked during the quest, Breakthrough New Goo
  • Fixed a bug that the effect on stamina of the knowledge system may become abnormal after saving and loading
  • Fixed an issue where Catori's report letter text was incorrect
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect letters in mailboxes were opened when using controllers
  • Fixed some saves that Game Center didn't upgrade correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the quest Buckin' Bronco would sometimes not trigger the story dialogue with Pen.
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to build living quarters doors and stairs without enough money
  • Fixed an issue where toughness was not broken when attacking with empty hands or one-handed props
  • Fixed an issue where frequent tab switching in the mailbox UI could report an error
  • Fixed an issue that caused some attackable one-handed items to incorrectly auto-place on the quick bar
  • Fixed an issue where the bounty board interaction icons were displaying before unlocking
  • Fixed an issue where equipment and furniture's stats were not displayed in some languages
  • Fixed an issue where some old saves could still pick up the assembly station
  • Fixed an issue where the map icon information of the Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins was displayed as The Breach Hazardous Ruins

Then, here are the multiplayer pre-alpha

Adjusted & Optimized

  • Improve server stability
  • Optimized Vivi bedtime behavior
  • Removed useless UI displayed in the Water Tank

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue with multi-quest material anomaly tracking
  • Fixed an issue that led all players to trigger the tutorial when using the Dew Collector
  • Fixed an issue where some actions would auto-play repeatedly
  • Fixed a bug where picking up placed items would cause a chat UI error
  • Fixed incorrect "new" label prompt in the commerce manual
  • Fixed an issue that caused game time to freeze
  • Fixed incorrect NPC construction animation
  • Fixed some issues with recipe previews
  • Fixed a display issue with inconsistent icons in the machine UI
  • Fixed an issue where sleeping would not restore stamina if players had previously moved beds
  • Fixed an issue where settings could change the default language
  • Fixed an issue where Dan-bi would take away water
  • Fixed an issue with Burgess not leaving home
  • Fixed a bug that caused the online/offline UI to appear in the wrong position
  • Fixed white screen issue when launching the game
  • Fixed some controllers that caused the game to report errors
  • Fixed an issue where the invitation invalidation information was not displayed in time
  • Fixed wrong button prompt for PS controllers
  • Fixed an issue where the detailed description information of items in the commerce facility was not displayed completely.
  • Fixed a bug where ruins monsters were in abnormal respawn positions
  • Fixed some controller issues in assembly stations, quests, and tutorials
  • Fixed an interaction issue with Explosive Barrel in The Breach Ruins
  • Fixed the mismatch between public storage box data and server data
  • Fixed an issue related to the "Buddy" relationship with Ri-an
  • Fixed a bug Hugo was spinning around in the construction company
  • Fixed some incorrect English text
  • Fixed an issue where changing commerce names would cause a cooldown if the name was already in use
  • Fixed a modeling issue when Krystal is sitting on a chair
  • Fixed some issues relating to the Bamna leaving Eufaula Salvage
  • Fixed incorrect stats on Bronze Greatsword
  • Fixed multiple NPCs standing near the Blue Moon Saloon door
  • Fixed an issue where battle music would not play or would play randomly
  • Fixed frame drop issue on Gecko Station

