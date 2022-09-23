Hotfix Patch on Sep. 22

Howdy all,
Here is the new hotfix. Please check it. We fixed something in both singleplayer and multiplayer pre-alpha. Hopefully, this hotfix will improve your gaming experience.
Firstly coming with Singleplayer
Adjusted & Optimized
- Increased Deadwood spawns and reduced alone situations
- Adjusted some settings of Camera functions to avoid being unable to complete quests
Fixed
- Fixed an issue that caused chests and shops to disappear after loading the autosave at the end of Hazardous Ruins
- Fixed the collision issue between the museum roof and the Game Center sign
- Fixed some issues with dialogue freezes
- Fixed an issue where interaction remained available on the Clinic desk and chair after the Fragrant Memories quest
- Fixed an issue where tracking markers would still appear after a reward order failed
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to shop at the ranch store after demolishing and building the ranch
- Fixes an issue that caused previously saved games to not trigger the event dialogue after restarting a new game
- Fixed an issue where CG could not be played during the quest, Pet Detective. It can be triggered by going to the Blue Salon again.
- Fixed an issue where hydroponics recipes could not be unlocked during the quest, Breakthrough New Goo
- Fixed a bug that the effect on stamina of the knowledge system may become abnormal after saving and loading
- Fixed an issue where Catori's report letter text was incorrect
- Fixed an issue where incorrect letters in mailboxes were opened when using controllers
- Fixed some saves that Game Center didn't upgrade correctly
- Fixed an issue where the quest Buckin' Bronco would sometimes not trigger the story dialogue with Pen.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to build living quarters doors and stairs without enough money
- Fixed an issue where toughness was not broken when attacking with empty hands or one-handed props
- Fixed an issue where frequent tab switching in the mailbox UI could report an error
- Fixed an issue that caused some attackable one-handed items to incorrectly auto-place on the quick bar
- Fixed an issue where the bounty board interaction icons were displaying before unlocking
- Fixed an issue where equipment and furniture's stats were not displayed in some languages
- Fixed an issue where some old saves could still pick up the assembly station
- Fixed an issue where the map icon information of the Shipwreck Hazardous Ruins was displayed as The Breach Hazardous Ruins
Then, here are the multiplayer pre-alpha
Adjusted & Optimized
- Improve server stability
- Optimized Vivi bedtime behavior
- Removed useless UI displayed in the Water Tank
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue with multi-quest material anomaly tracking
- Fixed an issue that led all players to trigger the tutorial when using the Dew Collector
- Fixed an issue where some actions would auto-play repeatedly
- Fixed a bug where picking up placed items would cause a chat UI error
- Fixed incorrect "new" label prompt in the commerce manual
- Fixed an issue that caused game time to freeze
- Fixed incorrect NPC construction animation
- Fixed some issues with recipe previews
- Fixed a display issue with inconsistent icons in the machine UI
- Fixed an issue where sleeping would not restore stamina if players had previously moved beds
- Fixed an issue where settings could change the default language
- Fixed an issue where Dan-bi would take away water
- Fixed an issue with Burgess not leaving home
- Fixed a bug that caused the online/offline UI to appear in the wrong position
- Fixed white screen issue when launching the game
- Fixed some controllers that caused the game to report errors
- Fixed an issue where the invitation invalidation information was not displayed in time
- Fixed wrong button prompt for PS controllers
- Fixed an issue where the detailed description information of items in the commerce facility was not displayed completely.
- Fixed a bug where ruins monsters were in abnormal respawn positions
- Fixed some controller issues in assembly stations, quests, and tutorials
- Fixed an interaction issue with Explosive Barrel in The Breach Ruins
- Fixed the mismatch between public storage box data and server data
- Fixed an issue related to the "Buddy" relationship with Ri-an
- Fixed a bug Hugo was spinning around in the construction company
- Fixed some incorrect English text
- Fixed an issue where changing commerce names would cause a cooldown if the name was already in use
- Fixed a modeling issue when Krystal is sitting on a chair
- Fixed some issues relating to the Bamna leaving Eufaula Salvage
- Fixed incorrect stats on Bronze Greatsword
- Fixed multiple NPCs standing near the Blue Moon Saloon door
- Fixed an issue where battle music would not play or would play randomly
- Fixed frame drop issue on Gecko Station
