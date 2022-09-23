Dota 2 update for 23 September 2022
ClientVersion 5444
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
View Dota2 game tracking changes `503b682a19` for this build on GitHub
No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 3 Depot 381452
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes