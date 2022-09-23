2022-09-23(v0.4.0)

[Adding an event]
-You will be able to adjust the size of the notes for each line.
-An event is added to allow you to change the position of the note within the line.
(The decision line is the same, but only the position of the note is changed )
- The line length effect is added
- An event is added to change the path of the line
[etc.]
- The notes will be re-selected when you redo, undo in the editor.
-Corrects the pbrff file crash error when you save in certain cases
Changed files in this update