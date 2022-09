This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Listen to the most global soundtrack in EA SPORTS™ FIFA history now on Spotify! Bring The World’s Game to your ears, with over 100 tracks representing 34 countries in FIFA 23, featuring Jack Harlow, ROSALÍA, and more.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX4vgOVqe6BJn

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811260/FIFA_23/