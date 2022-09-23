 Skip to content

Coronation update for 23 September 2022

Patch 0.25.5

Patch 0.25.5 · Build 9577675

Changes:

  • 2h weapons have a chance (Two handed mastery divided by 300) to bypass a shield's block and deal full damage.

Fixes:

  • Needs not being saved properly.
  • Trees functioning as iron lodes.
  • Crossbows dealing 5 times lesser damage than expected.

