Patch 0.25.5

Changes:
- 2h weapons have a chance (Two handed mastery divided by 300) to bypass a shield's block and deal full damage.
Fixes:
- Needs not being saved properly.
- Trees functioning as iron lodes.
- Crossbows dealing 5 times lesser damage than expected.
Changes:
Fixes:
