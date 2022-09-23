I am working my way on the most asked features, not especially fast, but I am!

First I have some stuff IRL going on, but I am also working hard on my next game

Anyway, the object of this new update is the possibility to build airfields on the spot, or factories to boost your economy.

Both come at a cost and a certain amount of time to be ready in order to keep the game balanced. But still, it is now possible to make those!

Why not trenches? Why not roads? Because I couldn't find any simply way to choose the orientation of those when placing them on the map. Still can't to this time.

The way I made this work is to create 3 new units (Factory, Refinery and Airfield). And upon placing those on the map (using engineers, just like when you make bunkers or place mines) the unit will not even spawn but the tile will change instantly to whatever it should be (Factory or airfield).

I have set the amount of turns to make a factory OR an airfield to be a total amount of days, not turns (internally). So, to make a factory, you will need 90 days, and to make an airfield 4 days.

Number of turns will depend based on the scenario's pace. This will keep things realistic, and balanced!

Playing at 1 day a turn will mean 90 turns to produce a factory.

Playing at 7 days a turn will mean 13 turns to produce a factory.

Making an airfield or a factory will immobilise some of your manpower that you will get back once the unit is placed on the map (and destroyed).

AI hasn't been programmed to build any of those.

Additions:

Possibility to build airfields on the spot, factories or even refineries to boost your country's income.

Button to remove units only in victory points in the map editor (Useful if you don't want to touch the OOB but still want to re do all garrison or simply remove it).

Button to place garrison in VPs only in the map editor. Once again, very useful if you want in just 2 clicks to replace all units in the VPs by garrisons.

HQ points are now shown in the store if you are playing with the policy option turned ON.

AT infantry 43 for italy.

2 new achievements for building an airfield and a factory.

Changes:

Internally created a "Shared" folder for all common graphics for units such as: Bunkers, all coastal batteries, mines (both types), supply depots, RADARs, newly added factory and airfield. Since they all look the same, it didn't make sense to have 257 sprites when you could have 1 of each). So yes, I deleted 257 images which should make some free space for your computers :) No difference in gameplay, or for mods, just more free space for you :)

Changed the way units are counted in the unit editor, doublons are not counted anymore. It is now based on unique units only. New total of units: 1213 unique units.

Fixes: