- Bounty hunters will transfer prisoners from you again.
- Fixed the boot screen on ultra-wide monitors.
- Quickly toggling the Tuning setting for nanodrone systems could cause the game to crash.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 23 September 2022
0.556.5 - Hunting Bounties
Patchnotes via Steam Community
