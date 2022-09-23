 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 23 September 2022

0.556.5 - Hunting Bounties

23 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bounty hunters will transfer prisoners from you again.
  • Fixed the boot screen on ultra-wide monitors.
  • Quickly toggling the Tuning setting for nanodrone systems could cause the game to crash.

