Vilomah Hotfix v1.2.1b

Hello!

Firstly thank you to everyone who's reported bugs, made play-throughs and more! I really appreciate the support, and the kind words!

Vilomah had a few major issues at launch, which have now been patched, which were preventing from people completing the game - I'm really sorry for anyone who this affected. I've now since released 1.2.1 which fixed a lot of these issues, and now 1.2.1b which fixed some issues with crouching + AI improvements:

v1.2.1b Hotfix:

AI's Peripheral Vision was too high, set to a lower value

Fixed a major issue where Player could not un-crouch inside AI

Added a "tip" inside the Attic Spawn Room

Changed the location of the Red Doll to a more visible location

Adjusted the AI's memory (now has a 2 second shorter memory to reduce constant chases)

AI can no longer see through Doors & Objects

Several Spelling errors

Once again, I'm sorry that this even occurred. I test my games before launch/updating but little bugs do get by! Please keep reporting any bugs/issues, and I'll update as soon as I can!