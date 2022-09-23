Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Hack and Slime enters a new phase of change and we are working on expanding the levels, adding mechanics, and improving the behavior of the enemies. Due to these huge changes, you will see modifications in the previous levels that will increase their replayability in addition to other new levels and general content.

This week we bring you: A training level (under construction) for players to safely test the new plants and platforms. A new trap (guillotine) and a new mechanic (powered platforms).

We ask for a little more patience for the content extensions that are to come. Thank you very much for your patience.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

A trap training room has been added.

To enter the training room Press Control+Shift+9 in Humble Village, repeat the process to leave.

"Guillotine traps" oscillating have been added.

Platforms operated by blows have been added.

Changes in catacombs design 1.

The sounds have been added to the enemy "Charman".

Pending Changes