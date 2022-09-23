Update September 23rd.

The game has such a parameter as "mining productivity", which previously depended only on political status. Now, in order for the players not to mindlessly build up all the free space with mines and farms, additional rules are introduced for this parameter.

Initially, when you have just colonized a new planet and have not yet built any buildings, when your political status is still neutral and there are no criminal colonists on the planet yet, your mining productivity is 100%.

Too many mining buildings and too many populations complicate the overall logistics of the colony. Therefore, each new farm, mine, power station, oil derrick or house reduces the overall productivity by 0.5%.

Hubs, on the contrary, greatly simplify logistics, so each new hub increases productivity by 10%.

All other buildings except those listed above do not affect the productivity of mining.

The real income from mining buildings is obtained by multiplying the productivity by your total production. Mining productivity only affects mining buildings, it does not affect the rate of resource extraction by workers.

The old rules also remain as before, the governor of the planet receives a 20% productivity bonus, the tyrant 10% bonus. If there is someone on the planet other than you with the status of a criminal, you suffer a 10% penalty to productivity.

You can view your colony's mining productivity on the upper left information panel by opening the galaxy map.