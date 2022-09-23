Valley of Thorns Update - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9577395 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 15:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey spirits,

As announced two days ago on our Discord server, our latest update is now available!

It is called Valley of Thorns and includes a new world, a new boss and more! 🍀

↓ Complete patch notes ↓

Features:

the Valley of Thorns is now available as a variation of the first chapter! It's available after beating the Crown world at least once.

a new boss awaits at the end of the Valley - defeat the suspicious deity of the cult!

5 new events were added, and 2 events made for the Valley were moved from the Crown to their homeland

12 new battles, 7 new encounters, 3 new elites, all of them overgrown with the Spikeweed - the main global mechanic of the Valley of Thorns

several new achievemenets added

added animations for Trailer and repaired some missing animations globally

Changes:

wild Conservators had their keyword changed to be more consistent

wild Orblings had their keyword changed to be more balanced

elite Picker fight has been redesigned

elite Hive fight has been reworked

Bugfixes:

fixed an issue causing multiple objects (shrines, obstacles) to spawn on the same hex in some cases

fixed an issue with effect countdowns remaining visible after Undo

fixed some issues causing some achievements to by unlocked incorrectly

fixed an issue causing the Difficulty/Mastery tree to glitch in some situations

fixed an issue causing units present on the board when Undo was used to not have fatigue/mana reduction correctly applied after the battle

fixed an issue causing "Spellcast" on player units to trigger when an enemy hero used a spell

fixed the drawing order of the dialogue actors at the start/end of a level. They don't appear under a board foreground decoration anymore

fixed the frontal arc fade in/out animations

fixed an issue causing "Slay" to not trigger correctly for voiceless units

Have fun, spirits!