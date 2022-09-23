Valley of Thorns Update - Out Now!

Hey spirits,
As announced two days ago on our Discord server, our latest update is now available!
It is called Valley of Thorns and includes a new world, a new boss and more! 🍀
↓ Complete patch notes ↓
Features:
- the Valley of Thorns is now available as a variation of the first chapter! It's available after beating the Crown world at least once.
- a new boss awaits at the end of the Valley - defeat the suspicious deity of the cult!
- 5 new events were added, and 2 events made for the Valley were moved from the Crown to their homeland
- 12 new battles, 7 new encounters, 3 new elites, all of them overgrown with the Spikeweed - the main global mechanic of the Valley of Thorns
- several new achievemenets added
- added animations for Trailer and repaired some missing animations globally
Changes:
- wild Conservators had their keyword changed to be more consistent
- wild Orblings had their keyword changed to be more balanced
- elite Picker fight has been redesigned
- elite Hive fight has been reworked
Bugfixes:
- fixed an issue causing multiple objects (shrines, obstacles) to spawn on the same hex in some cases
- fixed an issue with effect countdowns remaining visible after Undo
- fixed some issues causing some achievements to by unlocked incorrectly
- fixed an issue causing the Difficulty/Mastery tree to glitch in some situations
- fixed an issue causing units present on the board when Undo was used to not have fatigue/mana reduction correctly applied after the battle
- fixed an issue causing "Spellcast" on player units to trigger when an enemy hero used a spell
- fixed the drawing order of the dialogue actors at the start/end of a level. They don't appear under a board foreground decoration anymore
- fixed the frontal arc fade in/out animations
- fixed an issue causing "Slay" to not trigger correctly for voiceless units
Have fun, spirits!
