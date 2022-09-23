New companion system !

Share · View all patches · Build 9577299 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.2.2.

News:

✨ New Companion AI :

your partner can now follow you and adapt to your speed

your partner attacks the animals you attack when he follows you

you can ask your partner to stop following you and go back to the den to rest

Improvements:

✔️ By default, the player speed is set to run mode rather than trot mode

✔️ Fatigue bar degeneration speed reduced by 25% (so you can run longer)

✔️ A new message appears when you discover mysteries that are not yet the subject of your current story quests

✔️ The texts describing a shortcut are automatically updated according to your current shortcut settings

✔️ The chapter title and number of your story quests and achievements now appear in the quests interface

Corrections:

🔧️ The interface that appears when you fail to seduce has been fixed

🔧️ The appearance of bears has been fixed