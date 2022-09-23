 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pandora : Wild Origins update for 23 September 2022

New companion system !

Share · View all patches · Build 9577299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.2.2.

News:

✨ New Companion AI :

  • your partner can now follow you and adapt to your speed
  • your partner attacks the animals you attack when he follows you
  • you can ask your partner to stop following you and go back to the den to rest

Improvements:

✔️ By default, the player speed is set to run mode rather than trot mode

✔️ Fatigue bar degeneration speed reduced by 25% (so you can run longer)

✔️ A new message appears when you discover mysteries that are not yet the subject of your current story quests

✔️ The texts describing a shortcut are automatically updated according to your current shortcut settings

✔️ The chapter title and number of your story quests and achievements now appear in the quests interface

Corrections:

🔧️ The interface that appears when you fail to seduce has been fixed

🔧️ The appearance of bears has been fixed

Changed files in this update

Pandora : Wild Origins Content Depot 1681491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link