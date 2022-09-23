New companion system !

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.2.2.
News:
✨ New Companion AI :
- your partner can now follow you and adapt to your speed
- your partner attacks the animals you attack when he follows you
- you can ask your partner to stop following you and go back to the den to rest
Improvements:
✔️ By default, the player speed is set to run mode rather than trot mode
✔️ Fatigue bar degeneration speed reduced by 25% (so you can run longer)
✔️ A new message appears when you discover mysteries that are not yet the subject of your current story quests
✔️ The texts describing a shortcut are automatically updated according to your current shortcut settings
✔️ The chapter title and number of your story quests and achievements now appear in the quests interface
Corrections:
🔧️ The interface that appears when you fail to seduce has been fixed
🔧️ The appearance of bears has been fixed
Changed files in this update