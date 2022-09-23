September Update Live – Stations, stations, stations and a line

As autumn rolls in so does the second update of Metro Mover! This time the focus has been on stations and the new Line 3.

New Line

Line 3 is currently 6 stations long and a perfect line for quick transportation from the cruise terminal to the central station.

Line Expansion

Line 1 has been expanded and have now reached its final form. It now has 12 stations and it takes about 15 minutes to drive from East Avenue to Blueton Cruise Terminal. It is still possible to drive a shorter part by selecting an earlier end station when starting the line.

Central Station and Render Distance

The central station has been remodeled. Now platform 1 and 2 is part of a larger space that connects to platform 3 and 4. There is a new graphics options, render distance.

Thanks for playing!

Blueon

Changelog:

Here is a list with some of the things that have changed including things that might not be noticed in-game.

• Line 3 added.

• Line 1 extended.

• Central Station remodeled.

• East Avenue Station remodeled.

• 6 stations added.

• Junction rules for junction near Joyner Junction Station changed.

• Updated map.

• New map with line connections.

• And more things I that I did not log…