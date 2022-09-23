New update with accessibility options and improvements to combat and movement!

Aeterna Noctis Patch Notes v1.1.000
Gameplay:
- Improved collision calculation for sword and scythe attacks
- Added a new combat assist system to improve the attack rate of the sword and scythe
- Increased the jump assist window time when falling from a platform by 50% to improve the King of Darkness reaction time
- Improved the ground jump assist window to prevent it from consuming the double jump if the King is too close to a platform
- A new assistance system has been included to improve the calculation of side collisions when hitting platforms
- Balanced the life of some Bosses in "Aeterna" Mode
- Balanced the health of the four doomsday dragons from 1200 to 800 health
- Slugs will now not explode instantly if the damage they take exceeds 100% of their health
Weapons:
- The cost of the following weapons has been adjusted:
Ax: 30 -> 20 blood points
Spear: 30 -> 20 blood points
Katana Slash: 35 -> 20 blood points
Katana Feint: 35 -> 25 blood points
- The damage done by the blood arrow has been doubled
Gems:
- The effect of the "Time Sapphire" gem has been improved, including a reduction in the fall speed of the King of Darkness for the duration of its effect.
- "Whetstone" gem effect increased from 10% to 25% damage
- "Light Alloy" gem effect increased from 5% to 10% critical chance
- Increased the effect of the "Minor Enhancer" gem from 20% to 35% critical damage
- Increased the effect of the "Philosopher's Stone" gem from double to triple
- "Imperator" gem effect increased from 50% to 100%
- Increased the effect of the "Sagittarius Eye" gem from 50% to 100%
- Increased the effect of the "Thirsty Ruby" gem from 25% to 50%
Upgrade Tree:
- The "Guardian Angel" skill node has been redesigned:
Grants 100% revive on death, and heals the King of Darkness for 100% health. Recharges each time you are defeated. Does not work against spikes or traps.
Added a "Guardian Angel" indicator on the HUD
- The effect of the initial 6 nodes has been doubled to adjust the player's progress more correctly to the difficulty curve
- The effect of the "Combat Charge" node has been improved from 1 to 2 seconds and from 20% to 30% damage
- "On the Verge of Death" node effect increased from 20% to 50% damage
- "Iron Health" node effect increased from 20% to 30% damage
- Improved the effect of the "Quick Arrow" node by removing the 1 second effect duration time, now the next shot after a fast recovery will have no ammo cost
- Improved the effect of the "Bloody Death" node by increasing the spilt blood from 1 to 2 units
- The effect of the "Doctor" node has been improved, now the effects of the King of Darkness cures are twice as powerful
Achievements:
- Fixed various platform bugs where sometimes achievements/trophies were not being delivered correctly despite having met the requirements. The achievements obtained by the players will be delivered automatically when opening the menu within a game (It is possible that some achievements are not delivered correctly if the platform did not register them as completed internally at the time of obtaining it)
Various improvements:
- Fixed a bug where the "Potions" and "Dark Portal" indicators on the HUD would not properly disappear when the King was approaching
- Fixed a bug where when changing language all texts were not translated correctly until changing scene
- Fixed a bug where the Phoenix could sometimes be defeated in phase 2 preventing the player from getting the reward correctly
- Fixed a bug where progress would sometimes not be saved correctly when beating the last boss
- Fixed a bug where the lost experience was sometimes not correctly refunded when retrieving the soul
- Fixed a bug where the fog of war map save files were sometimes corrupted causing the map to restart
- Fixed a bug that made the King of Darkness "Invincible" when he died via the Eye of the Oracle
- Fixed a bug where some platforms were not displaying correctly in "Royal Stairs" on "Aeterna" difficulty
- Improved performance and memory consumption overall on all platforms
- Fixed various localization bugs
- Fixed a bug where turning off vibration in the options menu would cause some actions to still vibrate
- Fixed a bug where loading game in "Temple of Kings 3" would cause the camera to go out of bounds
- Fixed a bug that allowed the graphics quality to be changed on some consoles
- Fixed a bug where throne indicator arrows on the map would get stuck
- Fixed a bug where "Dark Portal" could be performed in the final boss battle
- Fixed a bug where progress after the final boss battle would sometimes not be saved correctly
- Fixed a bug where the shadow effect of thrones would incorrectly persist after standing up
- Fixed a bug where the soul would sometimes not recover correctly when stolen by enemies in the "Abyss"
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the "Undersea Fortress" Teleporter would not move you to the correct position when going to "A" level
- Fixed a bug where after beating the v1 AI you could go outside the map boundaries
- Fixed a bug where it was sometimes not possible to retrieve your soul when it was stolen from you by an enemy
- Fixed a bug where the graphic for the door on the first floor of the "Wasteland West Tower" would not appear after revisiting the area
Changed files in this update