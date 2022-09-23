 Skip to content

Aeterna Noctis update for 23 September 2022

New update with accessibility options and improvements to combat and movement!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aeterna Noctis Patch Notes v1.1.000

Gameplay:

  • Improved collision calculation for sword and scythe attacks
  • Added a new combat assist system to improve the attack rate of the sword and scythe
  • Increased the jump assist window time when falling from a platform by 50% to improve the King of Darkness reaction time
  • Improved the ground jump assist window to prevent it from consuming the double jump if the King is too close to a platform
  • A new assistance system has been included to improve the calculation of side collisions when hitting platforms
  • Balanced the life of some Bosses in "Aeterna" Mode
  • Balanced the health of the four doomsday dragons from 1200 to 800 health
  • Slugs will now not explode instantly if the damage they take exceeds 100% of their health

Weapons:

  • The cost of the following weapons has been adjusted:

Ax: 30 -> 20 blood points
Spear: 30 -> 20 blood points
Katana Slash: 35 -> 20 blood points
Katana Feint: 35 -> 25 blood points

  • The damage done by the blood arrow has been doubled

Gems:

  • The effect of the "Time Sapphire" gem has been improved, including a reduction in the fall speed of the King of Darkness for the duration of its effect.
  • "Whetstone" gem effect increased from 10% to 25% damage
  • "Light Alloy" gem effect increased from 5% to 10% critical chance
  • Increased the effect of the "Minor Enhancer" gem from 20% to 35% critical damage
  • Increased the effect of the "Philosopher's Stone" gem from double to triple
  • "Imperator" gem effect increased from 50% to 100%
  • Increased the effect of the "Sagittarius Eye" gem from 50% to 100%
  • Increased the effect of the "Thirsty Ruby" gem from 25% to 50%

Upgrade Tree:

  • The "Guardian Angel" skill node has been redesigned:

Grants 100% revive on death, and heals the King of Darkness for 100% health. Recharges each time you are defeated. Does not work against spikes or traps.
Added a "Guardian Angel" indicator on the HUD

  • The effect of the initial 6 nodes has been doubled to adjust the player's progress more correctly to the difficulty curve
  • The effect of the "Combat Charge" node has been improved from 1 to 2 seconds and from 20% to 30% damage
  • "On the Verge of Death" node effect increased from 20% to 50% damage
  • "Iron Health" node effect increased from 20% to 30% damage
  • Improved the effect of the "Quick Arrow" node by removing the 1 second effect duration time, now the next shot after a fast recovery will have no ammo cost
  • Improved the effect of the "Bloody Death" node by increasing the spilt blood from 1 to 2 units
  • The effect of the "Doctor" node has been improved, now the effects of the King of Darkness cures are twice as powerful

Achievements:

  • Fixed various platform bugs where sometimes achievements/trophies were not being delivered correctly despite having met the requirements. The achievements obtained by the players will be delivered automatically when opening the menu within a game (It is possible that some achievements are not delivered correctly if the platform did not register them as completed internally at the time of obtaining it)

Various improvements:

  • Fixed a bug where the "Potions" and "Dark Portal" indicators on the HUD would not properly disappear when the King was approaching
  • Fixed a bug where when changing language all texts were not translated correctly until changing scene
  • Fixed a bug where the Phoenix could sometimes be defeated in phase 2 preventing the player from getting the reward correctly
  • Fixed a bug where progress would sometimes not be saved correctly when beating the last boss
  • Fixed a bug where the lost experience was sometimes not correctly refunded when retrieving the soul
  • Fixed a bug where the fog of war map save files were sometimes corrupted causing the map to restart
  • Fixed a bug that made the King of Darkness "Invincible" when he died via the Eye of the Oracle
  • Fixed a bug where some platforms were not displaying correctly in "Royal Stairs" on "Aeterna" difficulty
  • Improved performance and memory consumption overall on all platforms
  • Fixed various localization bugs
  • Fixed a bug where turning off vibration in the options menu would cause some actions to still vibrate
  • Fixed a bug where loading game in "Temple of Kings 3" would cause the camera to go out of bounds
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the graphics quality to be changed on some consoles
  • Fixed a bug where throne indicator arrows on the map would get stuck
  • Fixed a bug where "Dark Portal" could be performed in the final boss battle
  • Fixed a bug where progress after the final boss battle would sometimes not be saved correctly
  • Fixed a bug where the shadow effect of thrones would incorrectly persist after standing up
  • Fixed a bug where the soul would sometimes not recover correctly when stolen by enemies in the "Abyss"
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the "Undersea Fortress" Teleporter would not move you to the correct position when going to "A" level
  • Fixed a bug where after beating the v1 AI you could go outside the map boundaries
  • Fixed a bug where it was sometimes not possible to retrieve your soul when it was stolen from you by an enemy
  • Fixed a bug where the graphic for the door on the first floor of the "Wasteland West Tower" would not appear after revisiting the area

