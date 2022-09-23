New update with accessibility options and improvements to combat and movement!

Aeterna Noctis Patch Notes v1.1.000

Gameplay:

Improved collision calculation for sword and scythe attacks

Added a new combat assist system to improve the attack rate of the sword and scythe

Increased the jump assist window time when falling from a platform by 50% to improve the King of Darkness reaction time

Improved the ground jump assist window to prevent it from consuming the double jump if the King is too close to a platform

A new assistance system has been included to improve the calculation of side collisions when hitting platforms

Balanced the life of some Bosses in "Aeterna" Mode

Balanced the health of the four doomsday dragons from 1200 to 800 health

Slugs will now not explode instantly if the damage they take exceeds 100% of their health

Weapons:

The cost of the following weapons has been adjusted:

Ax: 30 -> 20 blood points

Spear: 30 -> 20 blood points

Katana Slash: 35 -> 20 blood points

Katana Feint: 35 -> 25 blood points

The damage done by the blood arrow has been doubled

Gems:

The effect of the "Time Sapphire" gem has been improved, including a reduction in the fall speed of the King of Darkness for the duration of its effect.

"Whetstone" gem effect increased from 10% to 25% damage

"Light Alloy" gem effect increased from 5% to 10% critical chance

Increased the effect of the "Minor Enhancer" gem from 20% to 35% critical damage

Increased the effect of the "Philosopher's Stone" gem from double to triple

"Imperator" gem effect increased from 50% to 100%

Increased the effect of the "Sagittarius Eye" gem from 50% to 100%

Increased the effect of the "Thirsty Ruby" gem from 25% to 50%

Upgrade Tree:

The "Guardian Angel" skill node has been redesigned:

Grants 100% revive on death, and heals the King of Darkness for 100% health. Recharges each time you are defeated. Does not work against spikes or traps.

Added a "Guardian Angel" indicator on the HUD

The effect of the initial 6 nodes has been doubled to adjust the player's progress more correctly to the difficulty curve

The effect of the "Combat Charge" node has been improved from 1 to 2 seconds and from 20% to 30% damage

"On the Verge of Death" node effect increased from 20% to 50% damage

"Iron Health" node effect increased from 20% to 30% damage

Improved the effect of the "Quick Arrow" node by removing the 1 second effect duration time, now the next shot after a fast recovery will have no ammo cost

Improved the effect of the "Bloody Death" node by increasing the spilt blood from 1 to 2 units

The effect of the "Doctor" node has been improved, now the effects of the King of Darkness cures are twice as powerful

Achievements:

Fixed various platform bugs where sometimes achievements/trophies were not being delivered correctly despite having met the requirements. The achievements obtained by the players will be delivered automatically when opening the menu within a game (It is possible that some achievements are not delivered correctly if the platform did not register them as completed internally at the time of obtaining it)

Various improvements: