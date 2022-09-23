 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape Simulator update for 23 September 2022

v1.0.23680 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9577068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 70's Room visual bug fixes
  • 70's Room translation fixes
  • Translation fixes on some levels in Steampunk DLC
  • More solid monitor selector option
  • Fixed transparency clipping issue for custom rooms
  • Better right click movement in the room editor

Changed files in this update

Escape Simulator Windows Depot 1435791
  • Loading history…
Escape Simulator Mac Depot 1435792
  • Loading history…
Escape Simulator Linux Depot 1435793
  • Loading history…
Depot 1942101
  • Loading history…
Depot 1942102
  • Loading history…
Depot 1942103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link