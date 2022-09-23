- 70's Room visual bug fixes
- 70's Room translation fixes
- Translation fixes on some levels in Steampunk DLC
- More solid monitor selector option
- Fixed transparency clipping issue for custom rooms
- Better right click movement in the room editor
Escape Simulator update for 23 September 2022
v1.0.23680 hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
