2022 09/23 update log

1 Due to the smooth progress of this round of testing, the official release date of the game may be earlier (October 1 at the earliest), the test suit may be closed in advance, and the validity of the pushed test program will not change.

2. Steam achievements have been introduced into the official version. I have prepared 51 achievements for you to challenge, which will be added in the future.

3 Due to the support from some foreigners, English subtitles will also be added later, but the workload is heavy, and it will take some time.

4 The migration of the mobile game version is not so fast. It may be next year.

At present, the number of people participating in the test is 86, which will be capped after reaching 100. Those who want to try for free can apply immediately.

Finally, thank you for your support and encouragement, as well as your valuable suggestions!!!!