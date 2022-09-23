 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 23 September 2022

V4.2.0 Experience Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9576530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increase the startup speed, when you can start offline, you don't have to wait for the running Steam to respond;
  • Add Spanish language support;
  • Fix a possible crash;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995301
