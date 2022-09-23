 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 23 September 2022

Patch 0.14a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new hero - Summoner, and with him new unlocks!

The abilities of this character are quite specific, so they are quite difficult to balance, I hope for feedback.

