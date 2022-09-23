 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 23 September 2022

Update 0.6.56

Build 9576480

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • There is a new machine in Zalesie: Another horsecart. Older, slightly more capacious with stylish wheels and planked sides.
  • There is a new invention in Zalesie: Steel barrel. You can transport water, manure, compost and... ash with it.
  • Kasimir learned how to plant his own appletrees, raspberry and blueberry bushes.
  • The old and indestructible orchard by the woodshed is gone. But you can replant it just the way it was.
  • The old and indestructible yellow trailer is gone. Worry not, it will be back in a better version of itself.

