Update 0.6.13.0 is here!

Update 0.6.13.0 is now available for players!
In this update:
- Added new map "Guild";
- Added missing environmental sounds on the map "Japan";
- Fixed lack of highlighting for some items;
- Disabled "Obstacle Course" mode.
