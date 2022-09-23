 Skip to content

PropHunter update for 23 September 2022

Update 0.6.13.0 is here!

Build 9576415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.6.13.0 is now available for players!

In this update:

  • Added new map "Guild";
  • Added missing environmental sounds on the map "Japan";
  • Fixed lack of highlighting for some items;
  • Disabled "Obstacle Course" mode.








