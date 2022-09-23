"Bug Crusher" Update 1.2

**
Quote of the Patch
**
"Only bugs can truly appreciate the beauty of flowers" ~ Dov Davidoff
The team has been working on additional fixes based on feedback from the community. We’re introducing more of these fixes in today’s release, update 1.2. Thank you for playing!!
FIXED
- placing souvenirs inside stands in the museum
- souvenir not disappearing when exiting from stand menu while an object is in an invalid position
- issue with belt grabbing random objects in Warehouse
- issue with missing translation in the tutorial
- touch working with disabled button in arm menu
- pressing infinitely on Lamp and other usable
- tablet now summons after each step in the tutorial
- changed outline colors when an object is highlighted with prior elements still mounted to avoid confusion
- made steps backward compatible in the tutorial
- screws in PZKPFW III Ausf J fixed
- some screens are not backward compatible with the tutorial
- museum bug with grabbed souvenirs and exiting menu while placing
Experience a realistic simulator game of being a Tank Mechanic