"Bug Crusher" Update 1.2

"Only bugs can truly appreciate the beauty of flowers" ~ Dov Davidoff

The team has been working on additional fixes based on feedback from the community. We’re introducing more of these fixes in today’s release, update 1.2. Thank you for playing!!

FIXED

placing souvenirs inside stands in the museum

souvenir not disappearing when exiting from stand menu while an object is in an invalid position

issue with belt grabbing random objects in Warehouse

issue with missing translation in the tutorial

touch working with disabled button in arm menu

pressing infinitely on Lamp and other usable

tablet now summons after each step in the tutorial

changed outline colors when an object is highlighted with prior elements still mounted to avoid confusion

made steps backward compatible in the tutorial

screws in PZKPFW III Ausf J fixed

some screens are not backward compatible with the tutorial

museum bug with grabbed souvenirs and exiting menu while placing

