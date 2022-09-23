[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

This update contains many pre-updates for the "Crimson Crow" DLC update that is currently in production. Pre-updates mainly include the addition of new masteries and modifications to existing masteries.

The development team tried to minimize the impact of these changes on the existing game experience, but we think there will be many shortcomings in these changes nonetheless. Please feel free to comment on these changes to the development team through the community. We will do our best to deliver a better gaming experience, taking into account the balance of the game's future content.

Maintenance Schedule

Daylight saving time is not applied.

Date: September 23th, 2022

Friday 10:00 ~ 12:00 CET

Friday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST

Friday 01:00 ~ 03:00 PST

Friday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC

New class masteries and modification

Steal :



Robbery :



Pillage :



New masteries

Inspire :



Determination :



Battojutsu :



Thousand Cuts :



Full Power Slash :



All-out Pitching :



Soul Binding :



Spirit Binding :



Spirit Affinity :



Penance :



Devotion :



Meditation :



Gospel :



Prayer :



Unlock :



Acid Poison Dispension :



Blood Ripple :



Tendon Cut :



Quick Chop :



Unending Greed :



Fresh Meat :



Brutality :



New mastery sets

Treasure Map :



Renowned Commander :



Sturm und Drang :



Sword of Sky :



Sword of Land :



Steady Chain Fire :



Field Strip&Cleaning :



Break through the earth :



Break through the light :



Break through the limit :



Quickstep :



Krumping :



House Dance :



Ballet :



Rebirth :



Commune with Spirit :



Flagellant :



Apostle :



Sabbath :



Rapture :



Descent of the holy ghost :



Night Mist :



Safecracker :



Blood Well :



Dismember :



Merciless Pillage :



Slaughterhouse :



Guillotine :



Changed masteries

Please click here to see the masteries before they are changed.

Containing Attack :

Amount of Action Time increase is reduced from 20 to 10 when an unit striking a target.

Amount of Action Time increase is reduced from 20 to 10 when an unit striking a target. Wind Magician :

The effect of Hit Chance + 10% and Critical Hit Chance + 25% is changed to Critical Hit Chance + 10% and Critical Hit Damage + 25%.

The effect of Hit Chance + 10% and Critical Hit Chance + 25% is changed to Critical Hit Chance + 10% and Critical Hit Damage + 25%. Goddess of Abundance :

Required TP is changed from 2 to 3.

Required TP is changed from 2 to 3. Wind Road :

Amount of regain SP is changed from 5 to 10 when the mastery is activated.

Amount of regain SP is changed from 5 to 10 when the mastery is activated. Strong Wind :

Amount of damage is changed from 50% to 100% when attacking a target in Stun status.

Amount of damage is changed from 50% to 100% when attacking a target in Stun status. Still Water :

In case of attacking a target using an Attack Abilities in Still Stance status, the enemy's Block and Dodge decreases by 2% per 1 currently applied Water masteries.

In case of attacking a target using an Attack Abilities in Still Stance status, the enemy's Block and Dodge decreases by 2% per 1 currently applied Water masteries. Rain Bucket :



Fluctuating Waterflow:



The Pain of Poison :



Kelpie :



Divide and Rule :



Dilution :



Boiling Poison :



Rain Shower :



Roaring Blaze :



Frost Sword :



Electric Shock :



Sneakily :



Stealthily :



Smokescreen Movement :



Envenom :



Weak Point Attack :



Changed mastery sets

Dancing Flame :



Generator :



Venom Sorcerer :



Powerful Drug Prescription :



Misty Rain :



Fairy's Spring :



Poisoning the Water :



Wonderful Dance :



Dynamic Dance :



Removed masteries

Acid Coating

Flowing Blood

Removed mastery sets

Blood Red Vortex

Changed Leton's Twister ability attack type to be 7 consecutive attacks.

Changed the range of Heixing's Shooting Spree ability to be increased by 1.

Fixed a bug that banning system doesn't work properly in a specific situation.

Fixed a bug that the personal trading doesn't work.

Changed the Hide can't be used if you are at enemies range of sight.

Added a guide describing that the target gets Firewall status when the Hacking fails or Deactivate Control.

Thank you.