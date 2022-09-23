Build Update #SEP23 #101

Added
1- Reworked animation and code structure for throwable in combat
2- New enemy throwable attack type and animations
3- Control scheme for mission Area
4- More buttons to navigate mercenary UI
5- Penalty warning when returning to the title screen during combat
6- Penalty warning when returning to the title screen or withdrawing to map in the mission area
7- "+" sign as a level indicator in the weapon pad for upgraded weapons
8- Randomizer for LV Up attributes
9- Crisis HUD in dialogue
10- New perk drops in chapter 1
11- Boss and mini-boss added in chapter 1
12- Additional dialogues for chapter 1
Fixed
1- Mechanical character using a wrong material tag
2- Inaccessible grids for no reason
3- Dialogue line wrapping issues in a few locations
4- Wrong icons in UI control schemes
5- Wrong grid and tile layer issues
6- Typos in dialogue and descriptions
7- Mission countdown bar fissure issue
8- Friendly units getting removed without deploying
9- Wrong display in the system menu
10- Wrong perk reward in missions
11- Selling grenade crash the game during combat
12- Certain perk cards should drop only once
13- Display issue when switching weapons mid-attack
14- Cannot give more than 1 grenade for mission reward
15- Wingman reward not taking effect instantly in the prologue
16- Minor crash issue in the prologue
17- Other stability and crash fixes
18- Prologue withdraw disabled
19- Wingman menu crash after weapon broke in combat
Tweaked
1- Layers and object layout issues in multiple missions tweaked
2- Enemy spawn and item drop rate rebalanced
3- Mission rewards
4- Crisis HUD icons position tweaked
5- Perk Han-Banliang buff changed to AMR+10
6- Withdraw penalty now with a detailed number
Changed files in this update