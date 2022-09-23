Build Update #SEP23 #101

Added

1- Reworked animation and code structure for throwable in combat

2- New enemy throwable attack type and animations

3- Control scheme for mission Area

4- More buttons to navigate mercenary UI

5- Penalty warning when returning to the title screen during combat

6- Penalty warning when returning to the title screen or withdrawing to map in the mission area

7- "+" sign as a level indicator in the weapon pad for upgraded weapons

8- Randomizer for LV Up attributes

9- Crisis HUD in dialogue

10- New perk drops in chapter 1

11- Boss and mini-boss added in chapter 1

12- Additional dialogues for chapter 1

Fixed

1- Mechanical character using a wrong material tag

2- Inaccessible grids for no reason

3- Dialogue line wrapping issues in a few locations

4- Wrong icons in UI control schemes

5- Wrong grid and tile layer issues

6- Typos in dialogue and descriptions

7- Mission countdown bar fissure issue

8- Friendly units getting removed without deploying

9- Wrong display in the system menu

10- Wrong perk reward in missions

11- Selling grenade crash the game during combat

12- Certain perk cards should drop only once

13- Display issue when switching weapons mid-attack

14- Cannot give more than 1 grenade for mission reward

15- Wingman reward not taking effect instantly in the prologue

16- Minor crash issue in the prologue

17- Other stability and crash fixes

18- Prologue withdraw disabled

19- Wingman menu crash after weapon broke in combat

Tweaked

1- Layers and object layout issues in multiple missions tweaked

2- Enemy spawn and item drop rate rebalanced

3- Mission rewards

4- Crisis HUD icons position tweaked

5- Perk Han-Banliang buff changed to AMR+10

6- Withdraw penalty now with a detailed number