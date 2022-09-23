9/23 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 17:30 on 9/23 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000
[Weekly Exemption]
Smart Probe: Wu Qizhi, He Ruoyao, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Grievance: Yang Qilang, Bai Qiulian, Spoon Monster
Function Adjustment
- New items in the ancient coin shop: props treasure box, trick treasure box, ranking treasure box, werewolf killing treasure box
[New fitting room]
-
Tianxuan Treasure Box: Summer Rain Ice Magic Butterfly Series, Wuqizhi Star Night Charm Butterfly Series, Spoon Monster Nightwear Party Unicorn Series
-
Return to Heaven's Treasure Box: Spider - Bright Xingtu Series
-
Return to the show: Little carp - Christmas spirit series
Balance Adjustment
-
Now simulate the immune control during the red eye acceleration when using 1 skill
-
Increased the cooling down time of the skill of "Simulate Grievance and Small Stiffness" 1
-
Adjusted the role intensity of Lingdao Lingzhengying in the spirit expelling mode
[BUG repair]
-
Fixed the problem that the face pinching part of Lingnan Wei Qingyu did not work.
-
Fixed the wrong model of Lingtang Yan Chixia's back decorated with dragon fire burning the mountain.
-
Fixed the problem that there was a probability that the simulated spirit resentment and auspicious 2 skills would not cast spells when they hit the spirit scout.
-
Fixed the problem that metal began to devour souls when the spirit was equipped with crafty flower array and any cursed crafty.
-
Fixed the problem of Lingtian Manlin's clothes wearing the mold in the Spring Festival.
-
Fixed the problem that the animation of the snooze scout's sleep would be interrupted by the simulation of the skill attack in the area of the Grievant Spoon Monster.
-
Fixed the problem that Soundguard Qingyu could eliminate the backward swing of general attack by canceling the main star.
-
Fixed the problem that all psionic detectives do not consume physical strength and can increase the character's movement speed when accelerating jump.
-
Fixed the problem that Jiahui lost her soul when she was hit by Nie Xiaoqian and Xuenv, the simulated spirit of resentment, when she used the master star skill.
-
Fixed the problem that Soul Probe Wei Qingyu could roll over in Xiaoli's field.
-
Fixed the problem that multiple damage will be caused by the ability to simulate the Grievance of the Spiritual Inquisition 3 when it hits a psionic probe who jumps.
-
Fixed the problem that the simulated spirit Dracula could not release a skill around the array eye of the training camp without prompting.
-
Fixed the wrong left click description in the introduction of Lingkaowei Qingyu skill.
-
Fixed the problem that the special effects of the 2 skills in the whole game will not disappear when the simulated Grievant Spirit Xing Tian uses 2 skills under poor network conditions.
-
Fixed the problem that Lingying Zhengying, a scout, may be in an attack posture without a sword when the network condition is poor.
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal animation after Lingtan Lingzhengying fell to the ground.
-
Fixed the problem that when using the master star, the soul detective Yan Chixia was hit by a field skill simulating a spirit complaining spoon maniac devil, and could not run or use props
-
Fixed the problem that Yu Ji, a simulated spirit of resentment, could not move when he hit the gate rune with the thunder sword.
Changed files in this update