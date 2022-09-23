9/23 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9576332 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 17:30 on 9/23 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

[Weekly Exemption]

Smart Probe: Wu Qizhi, He Ruoyao, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Grievance: Yang Qilang, Bai Qiulian, Spoon Monster

Function Adjustment

New items in the ancient coin shop: props treasure box, trick treasure box, ranking treasure box, werewolf killing treasure box

[New fitting room]

Tianxuan Treasure Box: Summer Rain Ice Magic Butterfly Series, Wuqizhi Star Night Charm Butterfly Series, Spoon Monster Nightwear Party Unicorn Series Return to Heaven's Treasure Box: Spider - Bright Xingtu Series Return to the show: Little carp - Christmas spirit series

Balance Adjustment

Now simulate the immune control during the red eye acceleration when using 1 skill Increased the cooling down time of the skill of "Simulate Grievance and Small Stiffness" 1 Adjusted the role intensity of Lingdao Lingzhengying in the spirit expelling mode

[BUG repair]