Update Notes - 9/23

In this update, we added some new set effects in [Bizarre Dream] – Spiritual Link mode, and adjusted the requirements of some set effects. Besides, we had a balance adjustment for some Spiritual Blessings, Ascensions, Occult Scrolls and Weapon Inscriptions.

The optimization of new contents is still ongoing. Thanks for your support!

--Gunfire Studio

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Stage

[Spiritual Link] Mode

Added new set effect.

Adjusted some requirements for some set effect.

[Critical Rush] Adjustment

Old: -1s CD for Primary Skill and Dash when landing a Crit Hit.

New: -1s CD for Primary Skill and Dash when landing a Crit Hit (triggered once every 1s).

Adjusted the spawn rate of some Mysterious Chest

Weapon

Inscription Remove

(Gemini) Killing an enemy with the held weapon increases base DMG of the next shot from the off-hand weapon by +50%. (Up to 6 shots, stackable)

Spiritual Blessing

[Oppressor] (Qing Yan)

Old: When your current HP% is greater than or equal to that of an enemy, deal additional 150% DMG to them; Otherwise, take 30% less DMG from them.

New: Restoring or losing HP within the last 10 seconds increases Max Armor by the same amount of HP change (the max bonus is determined by your Max HP). Restoring or losing Armor within the last 10 seconds increases Weapon DMG and Skill DMG by the same percentage of Armor change (the max bonus is determined by your Max Armor).

[Dimensional Strike] (Xing Zhe)

Soul Strike uses: 1 -> 2

Weapon DMG bonus: 40% -> 30%

[Raging Inferno] (Li)

Fixed an issue that the actual energy recovery speed is inconsistent with the description (Recover 1 energy for every 1m moved -> Recover 1 energy for every 2m moved).

[Blossom Enthusiast] (Tao)

Hit unmarked enemy will mark them with Fatal Blossom, -8 -> -6 hits required to trigger [Fatal Bloom] additional DMG.

Hero

[Li]

[Conflagration]

Increases Spiritual Flame Base DMG by 150/300/450% -> 120/240/360%

[Xing Zhe]

Optimized the inscription selection of [Ancient Etching].

[Tao]

Optimized the description of [Blade of Bloom].

[Lei Luo]

Talent Adjustment:

[Gifted Man] can be refreshed constantly now.

[Gifted Man] additional talents adjustment:

Old: Your Shield won't break immediately after taking a shield-break damage, and you will be invincible for 2s.(CD: 180s)

New: When the Shield is broken, immediately fully restores the Shield and becomes Invincible for 2 seconds. (CD: 120s) Old: After casting [Fatal Current], remove self elemental effect immediately. In the next 2s, gain immunity to elemental effect and reduce DMG taken by 60%

New: After casting [Fatal Current], remove self elemental effect immediately. In the next 2s, gain immunity to elemental effect and reduce DMG taken by 90% Old: +20 Max Shield, -50% Shield Recovery Delay

New: Increases Shield recovery speed by 30%. Delivering a critical hit makes the Shield regenerate immediately. Old: There is a 50% chance of not consuming number of uses while using [Chain Lightning] during [Fatal Current]

New: During the Fatal Current, Chain Lightning does not cost Secondary Skill uses. Old: -0.2s remaining cooldown of [Fatal Current] upon every hit caused by [Chain Lightning]

New: +30% Chain Lightning DMG for every enemy hit.

Occult Scroll

[Fish or Bear Paw]

Old: Weapon DMG -50%, but each attack hits twice.

New: -40% Weapon DMG. Every attack hits twice, effective on up to 15 Projectiles. For every excess Projectile, gain 3% Weapon DMG for the current shot.

Old: -50% Weapon DMG, but there is a 75% chance to deal DMG twice and a 25% chance to deal DMG three times.

New: -25% Weapon DMG. Every attack hits twice, effective on up to 15 Projectiles. For every excess Projectile, gain 4% Weapon DMG for the current shot.

UI

Added quick drop function at team panel.

Added Spiritual Link info and Ascension level display at end panel and challenge record.

Sound

Added a tinnitus sound that triggers the explosion of a powder keg at close range.

Optimized the sound feedback when taking damage.

Text

Optimized the description of room challenge.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that the inscription “(Gemini) Plant spores on hit. The amount of spores is equivalent to on-hit Projectiles and Projectiles of the other weapon. When the amount reaches 30, deals additional Weapon DMG to the target.” can not be triggered properly when reaches the stacks.

Fixed an issue that the inscription - “(Gemini) Plant spores on hit. The amount of spores is equivalent to on-hit Projectiles and Projectiles of the other weapon. When the amount reaches 30, deals additional Weapon DMG to the target – deals the current weapon’s elemental damage.

Fixed an issue that the damage of inscription - “(Gemini) Plant spores on hit. The amount of spores is equivalent to on-hit Projectiles and Projectiles of the other weapon. When the amount reaches 30, deals additional Weapon DMG to the target – can be improperly increased by keep shooting the same enemy with [Laser Gloves].

Fixed an issue that the damage of the inscription - “(Gemini) Plant spores on hit. The amount of spores is equivalent to on-hit Projectiles and Projectiles of the other weapon. When the amount reaches 30, deals additional Weapon DMG to the target – can be improperly turned to critical damage by [Deadly Counter].

Fixed an issue that the hand animation when using [Cloud Weaver] is improper after casting hero skills constantly.

Fixed an issue that the hand animation of [Cloud Weaver] is improper after playing CG.

Fixed the attack delay of [Cloud Weaver] after the previous attack.

Fixed an issue that [Cloud Weaver] can track the dead enemy.

Fixed an issue that [Cloud Weaver] flies around and cannot attack the enemy properly.

Fixed an issue that [Cloud Weaver] cannot properly attack the Vault entrance and jars.

Fixed an issue that comparing weapons is not effective at the Peddler.

Fixed an issue that the sound feedback is not effective when hitting the weak spot of monsters with shield.

Fixed the effect missing of [Pole Monarch’s] Gun Summoning.

Fixed an issue that [Elite Horsehead] and [Elite Henchman] can cast skill while not facing the player.

Fixed an issue that [Elite Thunderous Stalker] may drop too many loots.

Fixed an issue that [Energy Orb] makes the enemy turn to the player.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Xing Zhe’s] talent [Steady Stance] can be triggered by teammates and traps.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Xing Zhe’s] skill [Soul Strike] cannot properly deal the damage.

Fixed an issue that [Xing Zhe’s] talent [Shifting Stars] is still in effect after being removed by the scroll [Break the Ice].

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the model of [Xing Zhe] is improper at 3rd person view.

Fixed an issue that the Ascension [Constant Threat] is not effective to [Abyssal Serpent].

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances [Xing Zhe’s] shooting cannot deal damage properly

Fixed an issue that the stack of [Skill Booster] can be consumed when [Li] cancels the Primary Skill.

rly. Fixed an issue that the flying sword of [Tao’s] skill [Swords Out] cannot properly track the enemy.

Fixed an issue that the lost HP of [Airbag] and [Enhanced Airbag] is counted as damage dealt.

Fixed an issue that after refreshing at Peddler with [Refresh Addict] and [Enhanced Refresh Addict], teammates cannot be properly revived.

Fixed an issue that [Enhanced Glazed Sight] cannot trigger the extra 1x CritX bonus when HP is at 100%.

Fixed an issue that [Vindictive Nature] and [Enhanced Vindictive Nature] may not be triggered properly.

Fixed an issue that the stack of [Enhanced Energy Sandals] can be consumed by [Dual-wielding],[Fatal Current], [Tidal Aspis], [Soul Strike].

Fixed multiple stuck places at [Longling Tomb], [Anxi Desert], [Duo Fjord] and [Hyperborean Jokul].

Fixed an issue that some drops cannot be picked up properly.

Fixed an issue that Corrosive Barrel cannot inflict Decay.

