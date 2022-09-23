 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 23 September 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.2

23 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Content:

  • Hero: Liliv - Ground Melee Caster with Tank capabilities (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).

Hero Changes:

  • Eddie - His love for potatoes grows every Patch! He can use Abilities more often if he hits Enemy with the Spear. What is more, he reduces Enemy Range Resistance by 50% for 3 seconds with his Missiles and Deals more Damage.

Card Changes:

  • Ghost - time in Ghost mode after getting hit decreased from 1,5 seconds to 0,5 seconds.

Ability Changes:

  • Water Pool - Dash and Run blocking moved from base description to 3rd Ability Upgrade
  • Life Run - size reduced by 25%.
  • Force of Nature - Life Force multiplier decreased from 50% to 25%.
  • Force of Nature - Stamina Cost increased from 60 to 70
  • Spectral Form - Cooldown increased from 9 to 12 seconds.
  • Great Rock - base Root duration increased from 1 to 1.5 second.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • change team-chat to automatically be the ALL-chat (write ‘/t ‘ if you want to activate team chat)
  • small bombs do not repel Fighters now.
  • tutorial adjustments.
  • localization fix ups.
  • turn off gamepad support (keyboard + mouse is necessary to play the game)

