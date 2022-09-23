PATCH NOTES 1.2

NEW Content:
- Hero: Liliv - Ground Melee Caster with Tank capabilities (check Facebook and Discord weekly codes to get the Hero for FREE).
Hero Changes:
- Eddie - His love for potatoes grows every Patch! He can use Abilities more often if he hits Enemy with the Spear. What is more, he reduces Enemy Range Resistance by 50% for 3 seconds with his Missiles and Deals more Damage.
Card Changes:
- Ghost - time in Ghost mode after getting hit decreased from 1,5 seconds to 0,5 seconds.
Ability Changes:
- Water Pool - Dash and Run blocking moved from base description to 3rd Ability Upgrade
- Life Run - size reduced by 25%.
- Force of Nature - Life Force multiplier decreased from 50% to 25%.
- Force of Nature - Stamina Cost increased from 60 to 70
- Spectral Form - Cooldown increased from 9 to 12 seconds.
- Great Rock - base Root duration increased from 1 to 1.5 second.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- change team-chat to automatically be the ALL-chat (write ‘/t ‘ if you want to activate team chat)
- small bombs do not repel Fighters now.
- tutorial adjustments.
- localization fix ups.
- turn off gamepad support (keyboard + mouse is necessary to play the game)
Changed files in this update