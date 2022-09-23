Update 23rd September 2022

Drinking now gives back your jug, some foods also do the same.

Dead animals will now hang around a lot longer.

Blocks can now be repaired with either the axe or the hammer by right clicking the mouse, You need to have the materials to repair in your inventory.

Config select updated to allow configuration of this new option.

Significant XP can be gained by converting charms to scrolls via the maxed out cauldron, This helps higher level players gain at later game stages and keeps you needing to loot for enchanted items and charms. Remember that enchanted items can be taken to an obelisk and converted back to charms that can then go to scrolls and used to enchant an item.

Water blocks were not rendering correctly when a solid shape block was places on top of a half filled block. This is now fixed.

Damaging blocks that share a water block wasn't working correctly, now it does.