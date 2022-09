Let's get the party started! 🍸🍾Today the portal to the LEGENDARY DUNGEON "Diabolical Company Party" is going to open at 16 CEST! This time you'll have 10 days to be the hero of the party and collect all 18 Legendary Items!

Official teaser:

Join our TWITCH STREAM from 16 CEST! Let's storm the Legendary Dungeon together: https://twitch.sfgame.net ⚔🙂⚔

Good luck collecting precious Legendary Items, and have a nice weekend! 🙂