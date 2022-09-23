 Skip to content

TopplePOP: Bungee Blockbusters Playtest update for 23 September 2022

Blockstorm clouds, bouncy wilds, gui polish, audio improvements and bugfixes.

Build 9575937

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • visual improvements to Vs. mode attack display - stormclouds hover over your playfields before garbage drops!
  • wild blocks are bouncy! try throwing stars to upsize combos!
  • menu transitions are smoother with some QoL improvements.
  • tons of improved & added audio
  • various other polish & bugfixes

