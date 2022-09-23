Blockstorm clouds, bouncy wilds, gui polish, audio improvements and bugfixes.

- visual improvements to Vs. mode attack display - stormclouds hover over your playfields before garbage drops!
- wild blocks are bouncy! try throwing stars to upsize combos!
- menu transitions are smoother with some QoL improvements.
- tons of improved & added audio
- various other polish & bugfixes
