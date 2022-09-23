If your computer is in a region other than China then you may experience no sound when entering the game
Solution: Change the root directory of the game downloaded to the local file from "山村老屋" to "Silent House" or uninstall and reinstall
山村老屋 update for 23 September 2022
Fixed the problem of no sound when entering the game on computers in some region
