山村老屋 update for 23 September 2022

Fixed the problem of no sound when entering the game on computers in some region

Build 9575798

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If your computer is in a region other than China then you may experience no sound when entering the game
Solution: Change the root directory of the game downloaded to the local file from "山村老屋" to "Silent House" or uninstall and reinstall

