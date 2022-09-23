-
Added the "charm" check to the AI event checks. An enemy can now be charmed which qualifies as instant defeat (except that they are still alive, and become an NPC)
Updated Wombo settings to include their new settings which use Stable Diffusion; changed default to “realistic”, which looks wayyy better than the previous setting, and almost as good as locally run stable diffusion.
Fixed stable diffusion bug where it crashed for certain characters (hopefully actually fixed this time)
AI Roguelite update for 23 September 2022
Charm update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
