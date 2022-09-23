 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 23 September 2022

Charm update

Share · View all patches · Build 9575791

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the "charm" check to the AI event checks. An enemy can now be charmed which qualifies as instant defeat (except that they are still alive, and become an NPC)

  • Updated Wombo settings to include their new settings which use Stable Diffusion; changed default to “realistic”, which looks wayyy better than the previous setting, and almost as good as locally run stable diffusion.

  • Fixed stable diffusion bug where it crashed for certain characters (hopefully actually fixed this time)

