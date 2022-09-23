Block D and C Bugs repair

Fixed the problem of collision in Block D that everyone concerned about
Fixed the problem of no guidance in Block C that everyone concerned about
You will get a task after finding a lockbox Block C
The current mission can be seen on the left side of the Inventory UI
Click to see a detailed description of the current mission
After that, you can carefully investigate and find notes containing passwords in Block C
(The generation of these notes is random and will disappear and reappear after a period of time,
As time goes on, there will be more and more notes and more enemies you will see.)
Fixed some problems that could not got steam achievements
