Block D and C Bugs repair

Fixed the problem of collision in Block D that everyone concerned about

Fixed the problem of no guidance in Block C that everyone concerned about

You will get a task after finding a lockbox Block C

The current mission can be seen on the left side of the Inventory UI

Click to see a detailed description of the current mission

After that, you can carefully investigate and find notes containing passwords in Block C

(The generation of these notes is random and will disappear and reappear after a period of time,

As time goes on, there will be more and more notes and more enemies you will see.)

Fixed some problems that could not got steam achievements