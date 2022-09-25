 Skip to content

Hunt-or-Haunt update for 25 September 2022

Release Note 2022/09/25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Long time no see.

We’ve been testing our new map "Wailing Keep" for a while now. Because of the features it adds, there’s been a lot to smooth out and adjust, but we think it’s finally at a stage where it’s ready for its public debut! The map is included in this update, so we hope you’ll enjoy your battles in the Wailing Keep!

This update adds item explanations in "How to Play". Players can select “How to Play” at any time to review item functions.

=========
Bugfixes:
Fixed text field color issues
Fixed an issue where kills would be double-counted
Fixed an issue where spectators could not get scoreboard information
Fixed an issue where filled players were not respawning at the correct location
Fixed bugs in keyboard and controller functions
Fixed the microphone button issue for ghosts
Fixed an issue where microphone settings were not updated instantly

