Windless Woods Update 1.5

Welcome to the Windless Woods update!

We're beyond excited to share this new zone with everyone. There are so many new mechanics and features that went into this zone. First and foremost: a complete revamp of our magic system. It still needs some tweaks, but it feels great to be a magic user now.

With this update, any staff or wand that you had will be converted to the new staff or wand in your inventory automatically. One staff and one wand will convert to their new counterparts plus a tome that you would have gotten by doing that quest originally. There is no need to go back on a new character to get these. A secondary point to the staff/wand change, if you have these items in your collections, please remove them and re-add them to their new spot in the collections. We will be removing the old items out of your collections in the coming months so if you do not convert them now, when they are removed from collections you will no longer have access to that old item.

With this update we're also releasing dedicated servers! This means you can have an always-up server hosted wherever you like for you and your friends to join. To get your hands on these you can get them from the Tools section of your Steam library. If you need help with dedicated servers we've opened a new forum channel in our Discord channel just for this. Here's the link: [discord.gg/kindredgames](discord.gg/kindredgames)

And without further ado, here's those patch notes you've been waiting for! Thanks for all your patience and support throughout this update. It's a big one!

Patch notes:

New:

A whole new zone has opened up: The Windless Woods, which can be reached from the Farmlands.

Main quest storyline spanning the entire Windless Woods.

Completely new magic system featuring spell tomes which can be channeled via staves and wands.

All magic tomes added throughout the world, including vendor inventories and loot tables.

30+ new quests.

50+ new weapons.

New resources and crafting recipes to learn.

Max level increased for all skills to level 30.

New crops, new food & drink, and new associated cooking recipes.

New alchemy reagents and potions.

New housing blueprints and furniture.

New hats, masks, trinkets, outfits and tailoring blueprints added all through the world.

New companion to find and hatch.

New mounts to unlock.

New enemies throughout the woods.

A variety of new traps to keep you on your toes.

New puzzle and quest mechanics.

Brand new vanity pets system, with one pet to discover and more in the pipeline.

Game credits available at the Groves of Heroes. Kickstarter backers, keep an eye out for your names!

Dedicated servers are now available via Steam.

Chat commands to see what server you are in (/server)and password (/server show) then to copy use (/server copy).

On owned properties, you now have the option to hide property markers to get rid of those wood posts on the corners.

New arrow type added to the Boom Shop in Ramshackle Reef, back on Azura Island.

Server name now shows up in the pause menu.

The mystery of where the milk comes from has been solved.

Millie in the Farmlands would sure love an omelet.

Two new stalls in Moonberry Farms.

New vendor UI to facilitate buying multiple items at once. No more smashing F!

Visibility toggle for hats, masks and backpacks.

Improved:

Performance improvements.

Magic weapon items moved to our new magic system.

Map overhaul - added world map view, zooming, panning, and the ability to see zones other than the one you're presently in.

Overhaul of job boards to give more varied, interesting and fair jobs + rewards.

You can now heal companions with the new healing staves.

Adjusted alchemy for better balance. Every potion now takes two reagents.

Adjusted Maple Planks and Darkwood Planks to not be a level 0. Adjusted furniture and weapons to match new levels (10 and 15 respectively).

Maple Logs and Darkwood Logs prices decreased to not lose money when crafting.

Moved Ancient Artifact from the chest in cave to its own pedestal for easier finding.

Changed Matt’s dialog to reflect alchemy changes.

Removed Blacksmithing station from Rayna on Castaway Rock to not overwhelm new players.

Closed off the path to the big crabs from the landing zone from Castaway Rock to help players stay focussed.

Camera view through trees enlarged for better visibility.

Charge + aiming down sights on ranged weapons is improved.

Updated mount icons in stable.

Josie in Hope Harbor now gives more information on starting farming and gives out some seeds for players to get started.

Astral Wolves now drop Stardust.

Sleepy Hill House Plot and Sleepy Exterior Plot (the one by the river) are slightly bigger in size.

All housing plots got a bump in max build height.

Camera zoom sensitivity and mouse sensitivity both have their own settings to adjust.

Seals in Ramshackle now sells Iron Arrows and the recipe for them.

Increased all backpack slots for all backpacks.

Changed 9 food items stats to include new buffs for max mana and mana regeneration.

Various Ramshackle Reef quest reputations have adjusted for more consistency (each being 10 reputation). Max reputation is still 100; no quests were added here.

Storage furniture items have all been increased to 5 (other than presents) for more storage.

Katherine in Ramshackle made new housing plans to sell.

Sleepy Haven Tailor shop has two new hats.

All placeable storage chests sizes have been increased!

Hal in Ramshackle now sells a new item.

Our “friendly” rock golem will now respawn at 7am daily.

Adjusted exp rates for combat skill leveling.

No longer deal damage to harvestable resources .

Boom Barrels only explode enemies and ore nodes.

Arachnophobia mode, toggleable from settings menu.

Camera zoom sensitivity setting added.

Fixed