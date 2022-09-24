A BIG UPDATE

The game has not been updated for more than a year. In this year I made another game named "Who Dies First" and handled some personal affairs. Come back to see these ugly code after nearly a year. I am filled with all kinds of emotions. If other people look at this, they will probably feel that this game is too hard to update. If I see other people's code like this, I will tell him that this game is so lucky to be able to run. Don't add anything else. But when I think I can decide everything about the game design, I immediately be filled with love and enough courage. I made lots of minor optimizations and a relatively large update about the plot. A "follower" character has been added to guide players through the learning period. This character will not only guide players, but also enable the function of heal player at the later stage of the first map. Some new plots have been added to this role to explain the content that was not explained clearly in previous version, specifically in the following aspects: 1. Explain why the hero came to hell. 2. It explains how the heroine revenges after her memory is erased. 3. It explains why the hero hides from the "Angle of hell". Why does the "Angle of hell" say that it is dangerous for living people to come to Hell. What if hero is caught by "Angle of hell" ? 4. At "tragedy end", the hero can return to the "classroom" too as in "happy end". 5. Add some other contents that were not explained directly in the game before, such as what does "Southeast the Peacock Flies" means. 6. The original plot text has also been slightly adjusted due to the appearance of this "follower" role. Even for players who have already played previous version before, I think it is worth playing again. The game is still positioned as a small game in my mind, and the goal is very clear: focus on the performance of the plot. And other aspects is not well polished. The chief aim is that I want to make an RPG myself. The game engines, frameworks, templates, and various plugins of this time are very powerful, saving me a lot of time. However, I have overcome many difficulties in moving towards the details of my own vision. At present, there are still many problems. For example, the monster has not done pathfinding, the UI is ugly. there are still many cutscenes that can be optimized , especially cameras and character actions . There are still some bugs with low probability. Generally speaking , a lot of things have been updated and the test is very insufficient. The game is still in EA stage. So I think I should release it and let players please help me test it. A few days before, I lowered the price again. There is also a 50% discount during the discount period. I hope the game can bring happiness to everyone. This update will delete save files too. Sorry for the inconvenience to all players.