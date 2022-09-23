 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FreestyleFootball R update for 23 September 2022

Server Maintenance extended

Share · View all patches · Build 9575491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are sorry to inform you that this server maintenance will be extended and our staff are still working with the server provider to adjust our servers. We will inform you when the servers will be available.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1826981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link