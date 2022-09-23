Stones Keeper Hotfix #3 Polishing and balancing has arrived!

Glory to the Order of the Griffin, Acolytes!

We are pleased to announce another round of fixes and updates based on comments from the community. All of the helpful ideas we receive from the community are implemented by our developers around the clock. Testing and polishing takes time but we are finally happy to present you with the Hotfix#2.

General

Buffs and debuffs have been added to the character description window. There is a new tab there now. The mini-icons will remain for now, until we receive more feedback from players.

The Blood Bond ability of the vampire has been fixed. The visual effect will now indicate which target was affected.

The character buttons in the castle menu now display a description window with the character's current characteristics when clicked.

Base difficulty balance

Enemy units attack the paladin and other support units with the same priority as other units in your army. It will prevent your key units from being over-focused.

Enemy equipment has been weakened, particularly shields and armor.

Let us know about your impressions from the game so far over our Discord channel we are always happy to chat. Also, please don't forget to leave a feedback review on Steam.

See ya!