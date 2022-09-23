Version 1.0.13 (SUBTITLES ADDED, NAME BUG FIXED 100%, SHAKING BUG FIXED 100%)

Hi there! Day 2 and we're up to the 13th patch... Kinda crazy when you think about it! I've got more fixes coming your way, and if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:

Added SUBTITLES to the intro cutscene.

DEFINITIVELY fixed the "shaking screen" bug. There was 1 case that was fixed yesterday, but this patch fixes the rest of them.

DEFINITIVELY fixed the bug that didn't allow some players to edit their name. There was 1 case that was fixed yesterday but this patch fixes the rest of them.

Enemies now have a low chance of missing, always.

Memory stones with hidden Figments now don't disappear once you defeat them, in order to make it clearer that you can rematch them if you want.

Fixed bug where some players couldn't say "No" to deaspecting.

Adjusted balancing of the ??? Apparition, the first chapter 2 boss.

Fixed typo in several skills that SP steal.

Adjusted the balancing of some overworld enemies.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Rocky Pass.

Fixed out of bounds spot next to the big tree in the Snowy Pass.

Fixed collision softlock in the Ravenside Cave.

Fixed collision exploit that allowed you to skip over the first Soggy Swamp boss.

Fixed out of bounds spot in the Outbound Trail.

Fixed bug where Frank would sometimes not follow you after you unlocked the door with the 3 Keys of Delusions.