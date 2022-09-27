Onoskelis Update Fix

Are the preparations for the weekend going well? Or maybe you are planning to spend those few days in front of the computer? If so, we have good news, because here's a new update for you!
Some things didn't work as we would like, so we had to act! Aaaaaand... we hope these changes will make you all feel a bit better. Without further ado... you are welcome to download and enjoy :3
H O T F I X
- The textures of the summer decorations in Vydija's Cave are back in place, just as is the personalization mirror;
- Onoskelis' screeches can be heard in every cutscene now - thanks to the voice changes;
- The frostbite effect will no longer randomly appear on enemies and objects;
- The visuals of the ice powers have been adjusted, but we also turned off the freezing effect on several enemies because it was too powerful... sorry;
- IceShard Minigun will also deal damage to smaller spiders and babies;
- Enemies will no longer block on elements of the training arena;
- We made sure that the portal in Forest of Flesh appears on time;
- Vydija's Cave painting is now back in place;
- You can once again admire the tan on Vydija's human skin ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°);
- Gladiators and Onoskelis will no longer fight for a place in cutscenes at Gladiators' Arena;
- Vydija will stop dissapearing during interactions in her cave after changing skins from Onoskelis;
Changed files in this update