Update log V1.1.28525

To our beloved SCP: Secret Files community:
We'll be implementing the following changes in this update:
[Game Functionality]
- Optimized the frame rate of SCP-426, players can bypass the 60-frame limit by disabling vertical sync
- Fixed the issue wherein pressing the ESC key during video playback would not pause the game
[Localization]
- The Start interface of SCP-1762 now includes localization for Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Russian
- Improved the way traditional Chinese is displayed in the game
[Art]
- Modified the artwork for Dr.Sean's employee card, the voting sheet, etc.
