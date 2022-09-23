 Skip to content

SCP : Secret Files update for 23 September 2022

Update log V1.1.28525

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To our beloved SCP: Secret Files community:

We'll be implementing the following changes in this update:

[Game Functionality]

  • Optimized the frame rate of SCP-426, players can bypass the 60-frame limit by disabling vertical sync
  • Fixed the issue wherein pressing the ESC key during video playback would not pause the game

[Localization]

  • The Start interface of SCP-1762 now includes localization for Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Russian
  • Improved the way traditional Chinese is displayed in the game

[Art]

  • Modified the artwork for Dr.Sean's employee card, the voting sheet, etc.

