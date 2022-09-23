[UPDATE] 2022.09.23 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Improvements

Often the problem of not being able to use Johnsonville's bags is fixed.

If you are in the back during the boar and deer attack animation, you will not be hit.

The player makes a sound when the fish bites the bait.

# Updated bulletin board in town