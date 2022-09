This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION will be going under maintenance at the following time in order to bring EVO Coin sales online.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION will not be accessible during maintenance.

■Maintenance Time

9/23/2022 5:00PM - 7:00PM PDT

*The end time may be changed due to circumstances.

We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your understanding.

*All matches will become inaccessible 30 minutes before the start of maintenance.