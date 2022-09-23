Update 1.4 + New Game Announcement!

Hi everyone! I have two things to announce today!
Firstly, my next game now has a steam page! It's called "Tale of Two Sardines", and you can wishlist it today! I'm excited to be working on this new game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144010/Tale_of_Two_Sardines/
I'm going to be shifting my focus over to this game. Unless a big issue crops up, Annie and the Art Gallery will stop getting updates after this.
Without further ado, here is the last (maybe) update to AATAG!
- New intro art that better reflects the design of the art gallery.
- Misc text/dialgoue changes.
- Fixed a few more things not being interactable.
- Annie now reacts to a few more objects in unique ways.
- Annie now blinks less frequently.
- Optimzied a few achievement checking timers, the game should run slightly better now.
- New faces for both Annie and Brendan!
Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!
Changed files in this update