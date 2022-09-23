 Skip to content

Annie and the Art Gallery update for 23 September 2022

Update 1.4 + New Game Announcement!

Share · View all patches · Build 9574918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! I have two things to announce today!

Firstly, my next game now has a steam page! It's called "Tale of Two Sardines", and you can wishlist it today! I'm excited to be working on this new game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144010/Tale_of_Two_Sardines/

I'm going to be shifting my focus over to this game. Unless a big issue crops up, Annie and the Art Gallery will stop getting updates after this.

Without further ado, here is the last (maybe) update to AATAG!

  • New intro art that better reflects the design of the art gallery.
  • Misc text/dialgoue changes.
  • Fixed a few more things not being interactable.
  • Annie now reacts to a few more objects in unique ways.
  • Annie now blinks less frequently.
  • Optimzied a few achievement checking timers, the game should run slightly better now.
  • New faces for both Annie and Brendan!

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!

