Update 1.4 + New Game Announcement!

Hi everyone! I have two things to announce today!

Firstly, my next game now has a steam page! It's called "Tale of Two Sardines", and you can wishlist it today! I'm excited to be working on this new game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144010/Tale_of_Two_Sardines/

I'm going to be shifting my focus over to this game. Unless a big issue crops up, Annie and the Art Gallery will stop getting updates after this.

Without further ado, here is the last (maybe) update to AATAG!

New intro art that better reflects the design of the art gallery.

Misc text/dialgoue changes.

Fixed a few more things not being interactable.

Annie now reacts to a few more objects in unique ways.

Annie now blinks less frequently.

Optimzied a few achievement checking timers, the game should run slightly better now.

New faces for both Annie and Brendan!

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!