Trombone Champ update for 23 September 2022

v1.035 is live!

v1.035 is live, which mainly brings three bugfixes:

  • Black screen bug: some users with ultrawide or otherwise weird monitors see a black screen when they launch the game. This MAY fix that, but not 100% sure.
  • Fixed an issue where some users experience jittery vertical mouse movement at times.
  • Fixed a bug where users see a black screen on the gameplay screen if they mash the mouse wheel or arrow keys after clicking Play.

We have a lot more in store! We've been getting some great feedback and have a handful of key fixed queued up. Thank you for your continued patience!

