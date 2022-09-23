Share · View all patches · Build 9574802 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

v1.035 is live, which mainly brings three bugfixes:

Black screen bug: some users with ultrawide or otherwise weird monitors see a black screen when they launch the game. This MAY fix that, but not 100% sure.

Fixed an issue where some users experience jittery vertical mouse movement at times.

Fixed a bug where users see a black screen on the gameplay screen if they mash the mouse wheel or arrow keys after clicking Play.

We have a lot more in store! We've been getting some great feedback and have a handful of key fixed queued up. Thank you for your continued patience!