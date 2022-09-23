v1.035 is live, which mainly brings three bugfixes:
- Black screen bug: some users with ultrawide or otherwise weird monitors see a black screen when they launch the game. This MAY fix that, but not 100% sure.
- Fixed an issue where some users experience jittery vertical mouse movement at times.
- Fixed a bug where users see a black screen on the gameplay screen if they mash the mouse wheel or arrow keys after clicking Play.
We have a lot more in store! We've been getting some great feedback and have a handful of key fixed queued up. Thank you for your continued patience!
