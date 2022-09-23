Update 0.4.2.0(!)

Arguably not the most sexy update in terms of new features or content, but hey, it's version 0.4.2.0! What's not to like? Indeed, it is in many ways an important update and here is why:

More resolution options to choose from, including 4K

Audio option choices are retained after closing the game

Default Graphics Option switches to user's computer's native resolution

(Experimental) Option to Select Audio Device

Now, in the near future, we may slightly decrease the updating frequency, except perhaps for particularly urgent issues, as we hope to spend some more time on adding content, adding polish (animations still could use some work, for instance) and more. That way, we hope to make each update as exciting as possible!