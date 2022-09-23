 Skip to content

Boo Men update for 23 September 2022

Minor Update 9/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9574788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverted back to old glow stick
  • Ghost Girl is now faster
  • Scav will not target you if you don't make a sound (unless you are really unlucky)
  • Added an extra locked door to Riverglen
  • Added a few more items

