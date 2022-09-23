- Reverted back to old glow stick
- Ghost Girl is now faster
- Scav will not target you if you don't make a sound (unless you are really unlucky)
- Added an extra locked door to Riverglen
- Added a few more items
Boo Men update for 23 September 2022
Minor Update 9/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
