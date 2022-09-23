Easier to identify and use the new commands.
Improved Menu button.
Several graphic updates.
New text to inform when nested loops are available to use.
Programmer Dungeon update for 23 September 2022
First minor update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Easier to identify and use the new commands.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update