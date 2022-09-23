Patch Notes ea v0.4.5

EA Release - 0.4.5 Notes

Developer Notes

Not much to say this update. The next update, should have the Dungeon Master entries completed.

I've started taking notes of individual monsters during combat in preparation for fine tuning mob's combat

AI - want to make sure they are a good challenge for their level as a group and somewhat as an individual.

I've compiled a small list of items that I want to complete/finish (or in some cases - tweak) to be considered ready

to leave early access. If I can keep up with my timetable, should be sometime in December or early Janurary. That's 6 months

longer than I had originally thought it was going to take.

Will this mean the game is complete and 100% bug free? Nope. What it will mean is the game will have all features

that I want in game. Combat, mob combat AI will be - fun- at least for me. Hope it will be for everyone.

All quests that I had planned for the game will be in and completable. Currently, I have one quest left to implement.

This will require a small dungeon added to the game as well. Most bugs will have been squashed. There are still some

bugs that need squashed. I probably won't get them fixed before leaving EA. I will continue to work on trying to figure

them out post-EA. As I continue development and testing, if I come across something that I think belongs on the list,

I will add it even if it means another month in EA.

Also, if you feel you found something that needs added, send me an email, post on discord or on the Steam forums.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***