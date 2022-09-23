Patch Notes ea v0.4.5

EA Release - 0.4.5 Notes
Developer Notes
Not much to say this update. The next update, should have the Dungeon Master entries completed.
I've started taking notes of individual monsters during combat in preparation for fine tuning mob's combat
AI - want to make sure they are a good challenge for their level as a group and somewhat as an individual.
I've compiled a small list of items that I want to complete/finish (or in some cases - tweak) to be considered ready
to leave early access. If I can keep up with my timetable, should be sometime in December or early Janurary. That's 6 months
longer than I had originally thought it was going to take.
Will this mean the game is complete and 100% bug free? Nope. What it will mean is the game will have all features
that I want in game. Combat, mob combat AI will be - fun- at least for me. Hope it will be for everyone.
All quests that I had planned for the game will be in and completable. Currently, I have one quest left to implement.
This will require a small dungeon added to the game as well. Most bugs will have been squashed. There are still some
bugs that need squashed. I probably won't get them fixed before leaving EA. I will continue to work on trying to figure
them out post-EA. As I continue development and testing, if I come across something that I think belongs on the list,
I will add it even if it means another month in EA.
Also, if you feel you found something that needs added, send me an email, post on discord or on the Steam forums.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
New - Added a new quest - be sure to visit the village in the Southern Westernlands before
heading to King's Court in Soduruin
Fixed - Ogres and Trolls in the Dragonspine Mountains should show their status window now
Fixed - Missing models for drake, onyx drake, and stone drake have been restored
Fixed - Water in Murkwater Swamp should be visible at night, again
Fixed - You can swim in the Kunari River once again
Fixed - One set of stairs in Kunari Village has been fixed. Shouldn't fall through them anymore
Fixed - The examine window should display for Ogres and Trolls now
Informational - All zones are now using the new spawner system
Informational - Updated the drakes, in dragonspine, loot table and some stats
Informational - Faction system will be cut in a future update. Sorry, my original idea for the system
is no longer valid for the game.
