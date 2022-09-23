 Skip to content

The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 23 September 2022

UPDATE: Achievements and click-click dragging

Share · View all patches · Build 9574682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update adds some achievements and a setting that, when turned on, makes it so that you can drag cards without having to hold the mouse button.

