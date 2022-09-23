 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 23 September 2022

Version a.1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9574673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.1.4.0:

Characters


Ray "The Metal Menace" - Beep Boop Boop Bop.

Paige "The Colorful Creator" - Here to bring the Pain-t.

Christina "The Lazy Warrior" - Boomer's companion.

General

  • Winning or losing now has a clickable button.
  • Damage reduction from equips changed from % based to flat scaling.
  • Animal crosshair is back.
  • High ping indicator.
  • Boss hitboxes adjusted.
  • Fixed soju drops not scaling in size.
  • Bosses are more resistant to crowd control effects.
  • More Witch spells (I'm sorry in advance).
  • Onion boss, Ninja star, Shark buffed.
  • Equip description tweaks.
  • Streamer Mode in settings.

Co-op

  • New "Shop Pause" setting, default is on.
  • General optimizations.

Market

  • New "Try" feature.

Darkwood

  • Increased difficulty.
  • Fixed boss health.

The Deep

  • Increased difficulty.
  • More visual updates.

Equips

  • Added Pet Rock.
  • Added Lost Box.
  • General balance changes.

Trinkets

  • Added Bandaid.
  • Added Paper.
  • Added Pencil.
  • Added Screw.
  • Added Shard.
  • Angry - reduced damage boost.
  • Random trinket button.
  • "Chick" renamed to "Droplet".
  • "Cork" renamed to "Blood Clot".

Tony

  • Complete rework.

Draco

  • Buffed starter weapon.

Misc

  • Various bug fixes and balancing - Special thanks to our discord community (you know who you are!)

