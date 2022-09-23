What's NEW in Version a.1.4.0:
Characters
Ray "The Metal Menace" - Beep Boop Boop Bop.
Paige "The Colorful Creator" - Here to bring the Pain-t.
Christina "The Lazy Warrior" - Boomer's companion.
General
- Winning or losing now has a clickable button.
- Damage reduction from equips changed from % based to flat scaling.
- Animal crosshair is back.
- High ping indicator.
- Boss hitboxes adjusted.
- Fixed soju drops not scaling in size.
- Bosses are more resistant to crowd control effects.
- More Witch spells (I'm sorry in advance).
- Onion boss, Ninja star, Shark buffed.
- Equip description tweaks.
- Streamer Mode in settings.
Co-op
- New "Shop Pause" setting, default is on.
- General optimizations.
Market
- New "Try" feature.
Darkwood
- Increased difficulty.
- Fixed boss health.
The Deep
- Increased difficulty.
- More visual updates.
Equips
- Added Pet Rock.
- Added Lost Box.
- General balance changes.
Trinkets
- Added Bandaid.
- Added Paper.
- Added Pencil.
- Added Screw.
- Added Shard.
- Angry - reduced damage boost.
- Random trinket button.
- "Chick" renamed to "Droplet".
- "Cork" renamed to "Blood Clot".
Tony
- Complete rework.
Draco
- Buffed starter weapon.
Misc
- Various bug fixes and balancing - Special thanks to our discord community (you know who you are!)
Changed files in this update